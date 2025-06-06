Employee Strictly Followed The Dress Code In His Workplace, And That Meant He Watched A Top Executive Struggle To Find His ID Badge

Workplace policies should be followed by everyone, no exception.

This man explains how their company enforced a strict no-shirt-tailing security rule.

He was running late one day and ended up in the elevator with the Chief of Engineering, but he wasn’t about to let the boss ignore the rules just because he was the boss.

Need an access badge? OK, let’s do that! I was working for a utility. Safety/Security implemented a no-shirt-tailing policy for access doors, meaning you shouldn’t let someone in without their access badge. I usually show up earliest in my department.

This man was running late and got in the same elevator with the Chief of Engineering.

But one day, I was running a few minutes late, which put me on the same elevator as our Chief of Engineering. He usually shows up 3rd place in the morning. I showed off my badge.

He didn’t key the Chief’s elevator button without his badge.

Now, I didn’t know whether he got laid off in the middle of the night or what, so I wouldn’t key the elevator to the correct floor. Hey, big boss man, you’d better set down your briefcase, lunch, and your tote bag if you want the elevator keyed, or I’ll just take the next one.

So, he watched him awkwardly get his badge from his wallet.

It was such a classic watching his eyes roll as he set everything down to fish out his wallet. Hey, big boss man, policy is policy!

Policies are for everyone. The bosses aren’t exempt.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

When it comes to workplace policy, no one should be excused.

