Man Was Helping Out In A Convenience Store When A Kid Approached Him, So He Pretended To Be His Daddy And Made The Kid Happy

The day I pretended to be someone’s dad This takes place in a small convenient convenience store. The owner is a family friend. He asked me if I could cover because they were short on staff.

There wasn’t much to do, so I decided to walk around, maybe reorganized misplaced items. Then suddenly, a kid (maybe 3 or 4 years old) held my hand. I kind of looked around to see if someone lost their kid, and then, I saw a young lady gave me a “go on” gesture.

I’m a bit confused as what she wants me to do. But, whatever. I was bored, and this kid looked cooler than my friends, so I asked if he liked candy and asked which one he liked.

He didn’t say anything and just pointed to some gummy worms. Me: That’s cool. Me, too! I like the sour ones because I can make this face. (I showed him a sour face.) This made the kid laugh. Boy: I love you, daddy. (He hugged me.)

To be honest, I freaked out a bit and thought this kid couldn’t possibly be mine. As I looked over to the young lady, she started tearing up. Me: I love you, too, son. The boy ran back to the lady.

The lady walks up to me and hugs me. Lady: I’m so sorry for that. My husband just passed away 2 days ago. This is the first time I saw him talk since that day. Me: I’m sorry for your loss. Lady: Thank you.

They proceeded to leave. The boy is waving his gummy worms at me. I do the sour face, and he does the same.

You never know what someone is going through, so always be kind.

