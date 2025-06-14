House Sitter Was Tormented By Two Cats, So He Got Petty Revenge In The Most Hilarious Way

Living with pets sometimes requires respect and proper adjustment, but it’s more complicated when you’re looking after someone else’s pets.

This man was house-sitting, and two wildly different cats were in the house.

Things were going crazy, so he decided to get petty revenge on them.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I’m still house sitting my friend’s cats and the madness has not stopped I’ve been trapped in a house ruled by two cats. Luna, the silent judge. And Betty, the fridge screaming goblin. Just here to confirm they’re still unhinged.

This man decided to be petty with the cats.

Luna stares at me like I’m trespassing. Betty screams at furniture, attacks shadows, and runs full speed into walls at 3AM. So, I’ve gone petty. I reprogrammed their auto feeder to go off five minutes later than usual. Just enough to mess with them.

He added more sticky notes.

Betty’s furious. Luna’s filed a mental complaint. More sticky notes have been added. “This is a shared space, Luna.” “Betty, the sock wasn’t attacking you.” “This corner now belongs to me. Deal with it.”

The house owner will be back soon.

The owner is gonna be back soon. I’m leaving the notes and moved Luna’s cushion half an inch. She’s been staring at it like it’s personal.

