Mechanic Showed Viewers What Happened To A BMW After The Owner Ignored Overheating Warnings

Never ignore those warning lights on your dashboard, folks!

Because, if you do, things can get ugly in a hurry…

A mechanic named Sherwood posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened when a customer decided not to get an issue looked at in their BMW.

Sherwood’s video showed him inspecting a BMW with another mechanic and he said this particular vehicle reminds him of “How To Blow Up An Engine 101.” Sherwood added that this happened to his sister before.

The mechanic said that people need to turn off their car if they get an overheating signal and his fellow worker said that the customer who brought the car in repeatedly ignored warning signals and she continued to drive the BMW even after she got a notification that the car was overheating.

Things got worse when the woman received a warning for low oil pressure. Things went downhill from there and the car started to make a lot of noise. The woman finally stopped driving the BMW, but the damage was done by that point.

They tried to start the car in the shop and Sherwood told viewers, “Smoking a little bit.”

Sherwood said that if the woman would have brought the car in when she got the warning signals, she probably would have paid $200 to $300 for repairs.

He then said, “If it says low coolant, at least put something in it. Here’s the thing, is like people say, ‘Well I didn’t want to put the wrong thing in there.’ It’s like, just put water in it, right? Just put water in it. You’re fine. You know, if you can get distilled water, put distilled water in it. If you need to put ditch water in it, put ditch water in it, right? It gets you where you’re going. I don’t care what you gotta do, but get something in there until you can get to where you need to go. The best thing to do, yeah, will be to put the right stuff in there.”

Sherwood said that if drivers can’t put water in their cars, they need to get them towed instead of continuing to drive them.

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

A word to the wise…don’t ignore ANY of the warnings your car gives you.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.