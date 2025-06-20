Meghan Markle Was On Her Plane, And She Left The Crew A Very Elegant Note

Who’s the most famous person you’ve encountered at your job?

While you’re thinking that over, check out this story from flight attendant and TikTok user @ninavidavlogs:

“You guys will not believe who I just had on my flight, who I had a pleasure of serving. The Queen. The Princess. The Duchess of Sussex. The Meghan Markle was on my flight, and she’s so beautiful in person. She was so sweet.”

“So we wrote her a note that said, ‘it’s a pleasure of serving you. We love you real bad.'”

“And she wrote this note back that says, ‘Dear AA Girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality, and handwritten note. You know me well. All love right back to you.’ And then I think it says, ‘forever, Megan.’ You know, I can barely read this cursive, but look at this. Handwriting is giving rich, it’s giving expensive, it’s giving princess.”

“She also said she loved my nails. And the captain on my last flight said they were intense. So, sir, it doesn’t matter what you think. The Queen says she likes them.”

Of course, the comments were a royal pain.

But some were very supportive.

Others skeptical.

But mostly envious.

Happy flying!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!