Mom Doesn’t Want Her Daughter To Wear Pimple Patches, So She Got Upset At Her Husband When He Argued That There’s Nothing Wrong With Them

Parenting teenagers can be quite challenging.

While it’s important for parents to agree about parenting decisions, what would you do if you thought your spouse was making a bad parenting decision? Would you back them up even if you disagreed, or would you state your opinion?

This man has a teenage daughter who’s starting to deal with various body changes, and she’s been wearing pimple patches to deal with acne.

He and his wife disagree about whether or not she should be allowed to wear pimple patches.

AITA for disagreeing with my wife after she told our daughter that pimples patches are gross and she’s not allowed to wear them? I (41M) am confused. One night, at home, I heard a commotion. It was coming from our daughter’s (15F) bedroom. I came in to see my wife (42F) and our daughter arguing.

This man’s wife was telling their daughter not to use pimple patches.

I asked what’s going on. My daughter said that her mom told her that wearing pimple patches are gross and then her mom told her she’s not allowed to wear them anymore. My wife said they are gross, and it’s a stupid TikTok trend. She also said nobody wants to see a girl walk around with patches filled with pus.

He stopped his wife and told her she was being too harsh.

Our daughter started crying and she hid herself under the covers. Her mom was demanding that she takes off those patches. But I walked my wife to our bedroom. I told her that she was too harsh.

Now, he’s wondering if he was undermining her.

My wife said I was undermining her. She said if I want to raise our daughter to be gross, then I should go ahead. Am I the jerk?

Good parenting should include encouraging their teenager’s hygiene and self-care.

