Nasty Coworker Gave Them A Hard Time, So They Decided To Schedule A Vacation Over The Christmas Holidays

If you work for a small company, it can be kind of hard to figure out vacation schedules for employees.

And one false move can really screw up someone’s plans.

The person who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page was so fed up with their co-worker’s attitude that they decided to strike back and ruin their vacation.

Check out what happened.

Petty Revenge on co-worker. “I have a coworker who is my partner in the position that I am in at work and I really don’t like him.

I always feel like I’m walking on eggshells with him because he gets mad over the smallest of things and will yell and blowup over things that aren’t a big deal. Other days he can be nice and in a really good mood. I never know what I’m going to get before the day starts.

This doesn’t sound good…

Some days he will switch back-and-forth between his moods. I don’t like confrontation or yelling so it always puts me in a bad mood when he freaks out over nothing. An example of him freaking out over something that wasn’t a big deal is he freaks out if I’m doing something that our direct manager asks me to do something. He goes on about how it’s stupid or a waste of time. He is also the type to kiss up. He goes above our manager’s head and kisses the ground of our boss’s boss. He’s now claiming he doesn’t have to work hard because the big boss told him he can take it easy.

It gets even worse!

When he does yell at me he also tries to micromanage me even though he’s not my boss. One time I did have enough because he was yelling at me in the parking lot with other people who work here as well as customers within earshot. I told him stop micromanaging me. He blows up even more and got right in my face saying what did you say to me? Don’t ever talk to me like that again! He stormed off. I got a thumbs up from another coworker who sees this guy blow up all the time.

Time for revenge.

Yesterday he once again blew up on me over something that’s not a big deal. As he was blowing up on me an idea came to me to get some petty revenge on him. Every year he saves his second vacation week for the Christmas season because his wife is a teacher so he likes to be off when she’s off. On top of that his wife has family that lives in Europe sometimes they come over for Christmas both him as wife plan exciting day trips for them while they are here. In the position that we are in one of us always has to be there.

Sorry, dude!

I have gone ahead and asked for Dec 23 – Dec 31 off this year as vacation time so he won’t be allowed to have that time off. I know he hasn’t asked for any time off yet this year. It’s still pending approval as of right now, I know my boss will approve it. I’m looking forward to when he gets told I beat him to the punch on this one and when he blows up on me for this I’m just going to say “you snooze, you lose.” I know I’ll get some pretty nasty abuse from him over this but it’s worth it because no matter how angry he gets he won’t be able to do anything about it.”

That is a clever form of revenge!

Here’s what folks said on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another reader asked a question.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this reader weighed in.

If you treat your co-workers like garbage, it’s gonna come back to bite you!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.