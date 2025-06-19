Neighbors Gave Her A Hard Time Because Her Dog Stepped Onto Their Yards, So She’s Going To Ruin Their Lawns With Dandelion Seeds

There’s at least one person like this in every neighborhood…

I’m talking about people who are absolutely OBSESSED with their lawns and they don’t want anyone or anything stepping on or even near it.

It’s insane!

But you see it all the time…

Check out how this woman decided to get some petty revenge after a neighbor gave her a hard time.

Just dandy. “My young dog is a herding breed, and as such, she criss crosses us constantly on walks. She also never stops moving. The other day while on a walk with my husband, she briefly touched a neighbor’s grass on the eminent domain portion, maybe a couple feet off the road (and was off the grass in a split second).

Oh, get over it!

That neighbor berated him and then posted about it on social media, claiming that she and her neighbors have all been talking about it. That’s probably true because a few years ago I ultimately had to call the cops on her neighbor across the street for chasing me down the street, coming onto my property screaming, banging on my door and wouldn’t leave. She stopped after the visit from the cops. So apparently she’s enjoined the neighbors to harass me instead. So I had my attorney send a Cease and Desist letter but I feel like that’s not enough for the years of harassment.

These people sound crazy…

A handful of neighbors joined in on the discussion on social media, saying dogs should be kept in their own yards.

They’re worried about their pretty little lawns, which, by the way, my dog does not potty on, literally just steps on or sniffs. Well we have a big field behind our house with dandelions and have collected a jar full of dandelion seed. Won’t it be a shame a few weeks from now when their perfect lawns are suddenly covered in dandelions?”

Seeds can definitely do a lot more damage than a dog’s pawprints!

People need to seriously chill out about their lawns…

