Nephew And His Pregnant Girlfriend Had Nowhere To Live, So He Let Them Move In Despite His Sister’s Wishes. Now She Has Cut Contact.

AITA for letting my nephew and his gf move in with me against my sisters wishes? I (30m) have a 3-bedroom place just for my fiancé and me. We have the space, and neither of us wants children anytime soon. My nephew (18m) got himself in a predicament where he impregnated his gf, who’s 17. His gf was kicked out of her home for it, and my sister(my nephew’s mother) wouldn’t let her move in, which resulted in my nephew asking if they could stay with me. They are both graduating this month. I had received a message from my sister saying that my nephew was packing and planning to ask me to move in, and she told me to say no. She didn’t want them living together this young, and she said she had her own reasoning as well.

He took all necessary steps before allowing it.

I didn’t see why not; my nephew was willing to step up as a father as he should, and asked me if I could give him a job (I have a small business), he even offered me rent (I own my house). I let them move in (contacted the gf’s family as well, and they didn’t care, didn’t seem like too kind of people), which resulted in my sister being very, very upset with me. I asked her what she expected me to do. I wasn’t going to have them bouncing around hotel rooms with barely any money and struggling when I have a perfectly fine place with a room. My sister said that if I allowed them to stay, she would no longer talk to me, and that she was showing him that these adult actions have adult consequences. I argued back that yeah, he was taking accountability for these adults’ actions, and there was nothing wrong with a little bit of help. She called me an ******* and said I betrayed her and am ignoring her wishes as a parent. She said that I shouldn’t even have a say because I don’t know how it is, because I’m not a parent and obviously know nothing about being one. AITA?

