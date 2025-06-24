New Parents Asked Stepdad To Choose A Meaningful Name For Their Newborn To Call Him, But Then They Shut Down His Ideas And Let The Past Get The Better Of Them

What people want to be called says a lot about how they see themselves, and how they want to be seen.

One woman’s stepfather had always tried to claim a paternal role she never offered, so when he tried to do the same for her newborn baby, she and her husband weren’t going to let it slide this time.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my wife’s stepdad our newborn son isn’t calling him ‘father’? My (27M) wife’s (27F) father passed away when she was 9, and her mom remarried to her stepdad when she was 15.

From the start, she’s never really gotten along with her stepfather, but they eventually came to somewhat of an understanding.

My wife and her stepdad have always butted heads because he oversteps and has tried to force himself as a father figure in her life. When my wife’s mom married him, they both made it very clear that he was never going to be her dad and that he basically had no control over her. He has reluctantly accepted that over the years.

But when the couple announced they were expecting a child, things got complicated again.

Fast forward to today—my wife gave birth to our son a week ago. He is the first grandbaby on both sides, so all the grandparents are trying to figure out what they want to be called. My wife’s stepdad’s name is David, and he wants our son to call him “Avi,” which means “father” in Hebrew. My wife and I are uncomfortable with our son calling him this, so we asked if there was another name he could go by.

To him, he had a good reason for wanting to be called this.

He made a fuss, saying he intentionally didn’t want to be called Grandpa because my wife has made a point in the past that her actual grandpa (her biological father) is no longer with us. But now he’s complaining that we aren’t going to be happy with any name he wants to go by. AITA for telling him my son isn’t calling him “father”?

David may have wanted a symbolic title, but this couple wasn’t willing to grant him a role he never truly earned.

What did Reddit have to say?

In the end, the newborn’s parents get to choose who’s called what.

This commenter has a much different opinion.

This user also has a tough message for the soon-to-be parents.

On the other hand, maybe his wife’s step-dad really does have ulterior motives.

The couple may have claimed it was about boundaries, but may commenters wondered whether it was really more about holding onto old resentments.

They may have taken this one too far.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.