June 16, 2025 at 6:48 am

Newark Airport Has Been Experiencing Delays, And This Pilot Is Here To Tell Us Just How Massive They Really Are

by Ben Auxier

Pilot Pete describing Newark traffic

TikTok/pilotpete.fly

I actually enjoy flying – for the most part. I mean call me crazy, but I think soaring above the clouds in a manner the vast majority of humans could have only dreamed of is pretty neat, even if the legroom is a little lacking.

The one part I absolutely can’t stand – and that makes me quite anxious, actually – is the sitting on the plane waiting to leave the ground.

So this situation would have been my nightmare.

Here’s the scoop from pilot and TikTok user @pilotpete.fly:

Pilot Pete describing Newark traffic

TikTok/pilotpete.fly

“I just departed Newark Airport today. I know it’s been in the news a lot, but holy cow, is that a disaster. Getting out of Newark Liberty International Airport this morning.”

Pilot Pete describing Newark traffic

TikTok/pilotpete.fly

“A live look at how many airplanes I had to wait behind prior to take off. We were No. 27 for take off, and that’s for multiple reasons, but the biggest one is runway 4 left and 2 right is closed for construction, so every airplane has to take off and land on the parallel runway 4 right, and it causes a backup bigger than I’ve ever seen before at Newark. Unbelievable.”

Pilot Pete describing Newark traffic

TikTok/pilotpete.fly

“Took us 57 minutes from push back to take off behind all these airplanes. I’ve never seen anything that backed up before.”

Pilot Pete describing Newark traffic

TikTok/pilotpete.fly

“With that being said, the air traffic controllers, 10 out of 10, excellent job. Super, super skill. Getting airplanes airborne as quickly as possible while dealing with airplanes coming in to land. So it’s super safe. Just expect delays, possible cancellations. Crazy, crazy happenings at Newark Airport.”

@pilotpete.fly

EWR Airport delays #pilot #airlinepilot #aviation #pilotpete #pilotlife #airplane #flying

♬ original sound – pilotpete.fly

It’s a good thing we don’t have an administration that’s actively gutting aviation safety. Oh, wait…

2025 05 23 17 14 20 Newark Airport Has Been Experiencing Delays, And This Pilot Is Here To Tell Us Just How Massive They Really Are

Steer clear if you can.

2025 05 23 17 14 30 Newark Airport Has Been Experiencing Delays, And This Pilot Is Here To Tell Us Just How Massive They Really Are

Straight to jail.

2025 05 23 17 14 42 Newark Airport Has Been Experiencing Delays, And This Pilot Is Here To Tell Us Just How Massive They Really Are

Weather wasn’t helping.

2025 05 23 17 14 52 Newark Airport Has Been Experiencing Delays, And This Pilot Is Here To Tell Us Just How Massive They Really Are

Ok, now we’re just being thirsty.

2025 05 23 17 14 59 Newark Airport Has Been Experiencing Delays, And This Pilot Is Here To Tell Us Just How Massive They Really Are

Calm down, Limmy, this is serious pilot business.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter