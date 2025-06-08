Parent Has Been Patient With Their Child’s Teacher All Year, But When She Threw Away The Daughter’s Belongings, She Couldn’t Let It Go

Teachers have a tough job. It comes with all kinds of stresses, they’re not paid nearly enough, and to top it all off, the literal future wellbeing of society rests on their shoulders.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t bad teachers, though.

What would you do if you thought a teacher was picking on your child? Would you try to ignore the situation, or would you speak up on behalf of your child?

Let’s see what the parent in this story wants to do.

WIBTA if I confront my child’s teacher? My daughter is in her 5th grade year (last year of elementary school) so I’m very tempted to go ahead and burn this bridge.

My daughters homeroom teacher has been hostile to my daughter all year. It started with her seeming annoyed or inconvenienced by doing the outlined things on my daughters 504 plan and acting like she didn’t need it. My daughter is ADHD and ASD and I’ve made sure I support the teachers in understanding how she learns best. None of them have had issues. Now there’s her.

She doesn’t sound like a very good teacher.

She does not seem to know how to deal with neurodivergent kids and doesn’t care to learn. She tends to single my daughter out to reprimand her in front of the class and make her a spectacle. She’s been graded as needing better effort despite 96th percentile test scores because the work “comes easily” to her and the teacher says she “acts bored”. She calls her out for finishing homework in class and well, but usually this is in the form of her cleaning out my daughter’s desk in front of the class. This culminated in today’s episode.

Like a ridiculously mean-spirited Spring cleaning:

My daughter organizes her desk by subject (though admittedly it’s a bit messy but she’s neurodivergent and has a system. All of her work gets done and turned in and she uses colored postits to keep track of subjects) But it’s organized to a point that my daughter is on track. The teacher told them it’s desk clean out day and my daughter did a clean out. The teacher proceeded to check desks and immediately zeroed in on my daughter.

Throwing away a child’s belongings doesn’t sound okay.

She berated her while she redid it, throwing things away including dumping out her pencil bag into the trash and saying it wasn’t worth going through and getting her hands dirty. She even confiscated her postits and said she didn’t need that many. She did this all while the rest of the class sat and watched the spectacle culminating in her shutting the desk and snidely telling her “you’re welcome”.

I’m sure the inside of all the other kids desks were immaculate.

I’ve been telling my daughter to just let it go because school is almost over but I’ve had it up to here with her. I want to complain for my daughter. She came home in tears that she was humiliated and her school supplies were confiscated and thrown away. I’m over it and I want to go in and read the principal the riot act. I might be the [jerk] here because my daughter IS sensitive and the desk is probably messier than she’d like.

She should definitely talk to someone at the school, like the principal, so this teacher learns not to be so mean to her daughter or other students.

Here’s hoping that one way or another, her next experience with a teacher goes better.

