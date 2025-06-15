Parent Was Overcharged For Their Child’s Doctor Visit, So They’re Paying The Bill Off Five Cents At A Time

There are some huge bureaucracies that are nearly impossible to fight.

Nickel and dime medical bill. “My child’s pediatrician used an incorrect diagnosis code for part of her child visit.

The result of this is that I’m being asked to cover the difference. I work in the field, so I have at least a working understanding of billing and how your procedures and diagnosis codes have to be matched for insurance to cover the services. It is not a large sum, but I am certain it is not one I should have to pay.

The doctor won’t even admit the mistake.

The MD is part of a large, bureaucratic, and opaque hospital system. All parties refuse to correct or even acknowledge the error. Months have passed and they continue to demand payment for a service that should be fully covered by insurance and would even be covered now if they just fixed the error. Faced with this immovable object of a bill I felt very angry and frustrated. I wondered how best to punish the provider, office, system.

I left some bad reviews for the doctor simply stating the facts. She will make errors that cost you money and refuse to fix them. This didn’t provide me with much satisfaction. Thought maybe I’d pay the bill in person with physical nickels and dimes, but this punishes the office staff and I don’t have any particular beef with them.

Then I figured out I can Apple Pay my bill 5 cents at a time. I know the ‘merchant’ has to pay a flat fee per transaction. So if they won’t budge on this bill, I will make sure it will cost them money rather than making them money. Time to switch back to a smaller, local office while I’m at it.”

It’s horrible when a simple billing mistake that could be fixed costs the customer money.

It’s gonna take a while to pay off that bill…

