People Always Put Yard Sale Signs In Her Yard Without Permission, So She And Her Husband Throw The Signs Out Without Asking

Some people forget common courtesy when it comes to private property.

If a stranger put a yard sign in your yard without asking, would you be okay with that, or would you be upset?

This woman often gets unwanted yard sale signs put up in her yard.

People never ask for permission to put them up.

Is she wrong for how she handles this situation?

Read the story below for all the details.

I remove yard sale signs from my yard. I have a corner lot with a big yard on a high traffic street. It’s where people love to put their yard sale signs without asking. Usually, it’s my husband who rips them out and he tosses them in the trash.

However, I’m almost always the one who has to hear it from people because they spent money on the signs. They usually come up and knock on my door. They’d ask me where the sign is or why we took it out.

I know the law is on my side. A common argument I hear from people is “everyone else allows it.” Or they say, “I planned to take it down at the end of the weekend.”

This starts in May, and doesn’t end until August. I would have neon yard signs in my yard for half the year. That’s if I let everyone do it. AITAH?

It’s her yard. She doesn’t have to allow the yard signs. If they don’t want their yard signs put in the trash, they shouldn’t put them in her yard.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Someone’s yard is not free ad space.

