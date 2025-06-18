She And Her Husband Were Invited To A Reunion An Hour Away, But They Weren’t Eager To Go Because Long Drives Are Too Painful For Them

Relationships require compromise, but should you be willing to be in pain just so your spouse can get drunk?

This person lives with chronic pain and can’t drive long distances.

Along with their husband, they were invited to a reunion an hour’s drive away.

They didn’t want to end up being the designated driver because driving is too painful, so they told their spouse to go without them.

AITA for backing out on a night with friends we haven’t seen in a decade? We were invited to a mini reunion of sorts. Probably, around 12 people were invited. I haven’t seen any of them in about a decade. The hosts are lovely people.

This person’s partner wanted to to the reunion so bad.

We live an hour away and I suffer from chronic pain. My spouse really wanted to go as it was mostly their friends. But I didn’t want to be the DD which meant sitting there in agony for god-knows-how-long and being the bad guy when I finally say let’s go.

They can’t drive for long periods due to their chronic pain.

Driving is very painful for me, and I just didn’t want to have to drive. I’m fine as a passenger. Husband said he’d drive then. But I know that it would lead to just one beer, two…Until they won’t be able to get out of there while I could handle the hour drive at midnight.

So, they told their partner to go ahead without them.

I wasn’t grouchy about it. I said to go ahead without me. I know that I’m “ruining the fun” night that would have ensued for my spouse. They do a LOT for me… a ton. So, AITA? Should I have just sucked it up in pain and let my husband/caretaker have fun?

Supporting your partner doesn’t mean sacrificing your well-being.

