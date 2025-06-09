Restaurant Customer Got Bad Service So He Tried Getting His Server’s Attention In An Unusual Way

What’s the best way to get the attention of a server who is ignoring you at a bar or a restaurant?

Snap your fingers?

Yell at them?

Well, everyone has to make their own decision about that, but a woman named Brooke showed TikTok viewers a pretty unusual method that she saw a man employ while sitting at the bar at a restaurant.

The video showed a man sitting at the bar, staring straight ahead and holding up his phone horizontally.

The man’s phone shows the scrolling letters, CHECK PLS.

Well, I guess he felt like he’d been ignored for too long!

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer weighed in.

Well, whatever works, I guess…

