Restaurant Customer Got Bad Service So He Tried Getting His Server’s Attention In An Unusual Way
by Matthew Gilligan
What’s the best way to get the attention of a server who is ignoring you at a bar or a restaurant?
Snap your fingers?
Yell at them?
Well, everyone has to make their own decision about that, but a woman named Brooke showed TikTok viewers a pretty unusual method that she saw a man employ while sitting at the bar at a restaurant.
The video showed a man sitting at the bar, staring straight ahead and holding up his phone horizontally.
The man’s phone shows the scrolling letters, CHECK PLS.
Well, I guess he felt like he’d been ignored for too long!
Take a look at the video.
@heelsandcars
And here’s what viewers had to say.
This TikTokker shared their thoughts.
Another individual spoke up.
And this viewer weighed in.
Well, whatever works, I guess…
