Roommates Disagreed On The Proper Nighttime Volume, And One Loud TV Noise Sparked A Huge Argument

Roommates often have vastly different ideas about what counts as “reasonable” noise.

What started as a late night watching TV ended with a tense confrontation and a sense of growing unease in the apartment.

Read on for the full story.

AITA my roommate wants us to turn the tv off completely at night? My roommate and I were watching TV at a standard indoor volume at 11:30 p.m. Our other roommate came out and asked us to turn it off completely.

Their compromise proved to still not be good enough.

We turned it down to literally volume 1, but they wanted it off completely. We also were making no noise with our voices. They got upset and stormed back into their room when we turned the volume really low.

They can’t understand what their roommate is so upset about.

There is pretty much no background noise, so the TV was really quiet, but we were still able to hear it. Their room wall stands directly between their room and the TV, but still, the TV was super quiet and almost certainly could not be heard through the wall with their room door closed.

They aren’t sure how to proceed from here.

This is a shared living space. We were in the middle of watching something, and being roommates with someone means compromising. AITA?

Compromises are never easy, and it sounds like these roommates have their work cut out for them.

What did Reddit think?

It’s okay to have needs, but the way you express them matters too.

Everyone deserves to feel comfortable in this space, so compromises will need to be made?

Perhaps the roommates could enact a “quiet hours” policy?

Maybe there’s ways to stifle some of the excess noise.

At the end of the day, everyone was just trying to navigate the conflict their own way.

Compromises aren’t always straight forward or satisfying, but these roommates still did their best.

