A Customer Wouldn’t Stop Complaining That She Couldn’t Get The Item She Wanted On Sale, So This Worker Put Her In Her Place

“Whining won’t get you what you want!” “I had a woman and her young daughter in my line. As she was stacking her merchandise onto the counter, her daughter holds up a Frozen Barbie and asks “Can I get this????” Mom: NO! I said no toys. Daughter: But MOMMMMMMMM. Mom: I said no. Now go put it back. Daughter: PLEASE MOM! Mom: No.

Daughter: Proceeds to scream and throw tantrum I WANT THE BARBIEEEEE!!! Mom: Whining won’t get you what you want. The daughter sort of calmed down at that point, and the mom starts asking about the prices of things. “How much are these pants???” Me: Those pants are $34.

Mom: They were supposed to be ON SALE Me: Yes, they are on a buy one get one for a penny sale. Mom: But they rung up $34! Me: Yes, you have to buy 2 to get the sale. Mom: Well I only want ONE. Me: Well, you have to buy 2 to get the sale…

Mom: BUT, like I said, I only want one! Me: then they will be $34… Mom: But, I want them on sale. Me: Again, ma’am, because they are buy one get one for a penny, if you only buy one, there is no sale.

Mom: That’s not fair! I only want one, I should still get the sale price. Me: I’m sorry, there is really nothing I can do. Mom: proceeds to scream and throw and throw tantrum Me: Whining won’t get you what you want….”

