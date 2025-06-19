Rude Movie Theater Customers Stole Their Seats, So This Parent Let Their Kids Be Loud And Obnoxious During The Film

It’s one of my top three pet peeves in life…

I’m talking about rude people in movie theaters!

It can come in different forms: talking, looking at their phones, TALKING on their phones…ugh!

And that’s why I found this story of petty revenge from Reddit to be so satisfying.

Check out what went down!

You took my seats for the Minecraft movie? Ok… “My 7-year-old spent a full year excited to see the Minecraft movie. He knew it was to come out April 4th, but I bought tickets for an early showing on Thursday the 3rd. The plan was for me and his sisters to pull him out of school a few minutes early and surprise him. It worked beautifully, until we got to our seats.

They had it all planned out.

A week out, I purchased 5 tickets for right in the middle of the F row. I choose this row every time in our theater because it’s the first in a section. This means my kids won’t be kicking anyone’s seat, or talking right in their ear, and don’t have to scoot past to get to the bathroom. When we got to the theater, 15 minutes early, I found the entire row was taken up by a rather large family. There were also a lot of them.

Hello…?

I told the matriarch I thought they were in my seats, double-checked my receipt for theater and time, but she maintained that she also had bought these seats. I walked out and grabbed a 17 year-old usher I wasn’t very confident in the authority of. I told him, I don’t mind sitting in the G row, I just don’t want someone else to come in having reserved those G seats and make me the interloper. The woman fumbled with her phone a little bit, hemmed and hawed, But nothing came of it. Keep in mind this was a Thursday afternoon matinee so there weren’t a ton of people filing into the theater. My kids could tell something was going on. In the interest of modeling conflict resolution and saving the moment, I decide we take the G row and see what happens. Cue petty revenge light bulb, and it doesn’t have anything to do with chicken jockeys.

Have at it, kids!

Turned out it was only us and them in the theater. So I let my kids have a blast at this movie. I didn’t shush them, I didn’t care if they kicked the seats of the F row, put their feet up, hell I would have let them throw a little popcorn, but they didn’t. Every time an F row interloper sighed and glared backward, all I did was shrug. It was glorious. After the movie, those people left behind all their popcorn buckets and trash, like the scum they were.”

Why would they intentionally take someone else’s seats?

Petty revenge has never been so satisfying!

