Rude Passenger Sat Next To Him On A Train, So He Called The Passenger Elderly To Annoy Him

That’s my seat, revered elder! “Our trains are always overcrowded. Almost every time if you’re boarding late or boarding from a station other than the first station, you’ll find someone who’s bought a standing ticket sitting on your reservation. You’ll have to force them out in order to sit through the journey.

The seats are also designed poorly, as people having seats next to each other have to share the hand rest between them. There are two seats in a row, the corridor seat and the window seat. Window seats have large space available, while the corridor seat is a bit cramped and uncomfortable. However , the journey can be comfortable for both if the window-seat passenger makes a bit space for the corridor-seat passenger. Now, to the story.

I (35M) had a window seat. A boy (10M) sat next to me in the corridor seat. I vaguely remember looking around for his guardian, but nobody was interacting with him. I didn’t realize that the seat wasn’t the boy’s until someone (~50M) came along, and told me that the corridor seat number was his. I initially thought he needed assistance to find his seat. So I looked up and told him that yeah, the corridor seat and was his.

He told me, rather rudely, that “I know that seat is mine! Why are you telling me that? I’m asking you to vacate my seat!” I was astonished by this rudeness, so I told him, “Why would I vacate your seat? Am I sitting on it?” He asked me, “This child is not with you?” “No.” “Who’s child is this then?” “How would I know?” He asked the boy to leave, which the boy did promptly. While sitting beside me, the man mumbled something like, “…. thought your child….” No apologies, nothing. He then proceeded to take the whole shared armrest. Ok fine, I didn’t need it. But I was waiting, waiting for….

“Yo revered elder, keep to your seat. Don’t come into mine.” “Hey, can’t I use the armrest?” “Sure you can, but your elbow is almost touching my ribs. Keep to yourself.” He couldn’t find fault in my logic, so he went after my sarcastic use of “revered elder”. “Do I look elderly?” “Seems so.” “You think you’re young?” “Umm hmm” I didn’t respond further. To his credit, he didn’t bother me, and kept to himself in his cramped space for the rest of his journey.”

