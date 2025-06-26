She Grew Up With Carpentry, So She Tried To Correct Her Husband When She Saw Him Stripping The Screws, But He Got Upset About It

When you are good at something and your spouse isn’t, it can be tempting to try to correct them, but that can cause hurt feelings.

What would you do if you tried to tell your husband that he was drilling screws into the wall incorrectly, but he got upset about it?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, who grew up around carpentry. She doesn’t think she said anything wrong, but he is still mad.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for criticizing my husband’s drilling skills? We are moving right now. My husband was taking down the stuff off the walls that I hadn’t already taken down.

My husband usually does most of the tool work, only because he insists, which is fine, but growing up going to work with a carpenter dad and mastering a drill by 10 I couldn’t take hearing him stripping the screws any longer. So, I told him that he was stripping the screws and he needs to be more careful.

He didn’t want to listen to her.

He kept doing it and so I told him again, to ease the screw before going fast.

He turned and started yelling at me that hes not stripping the screw. I literally pointed at the screw and showed him that, yes, he was. He kept insisting he wasn’t and we just argued for a while until I just dropped it. He’s still upset hours later and even called me an jerk for doubting his skills.

Maybe she could have approached it differently, but he is being overly sensitive.

So I’m just wondering, AITA here? Should I have not said anything? He’s an office worker and before that he worked with his dad who was a framer but he only used nails back then.

I know this is such a small thing but I’m a little upset about him calling me a jerk over this 🥲 and for stripping the screws lol. I need to get new ones now. AITA?

To me, it sounds like he was being overly sensitive, but it is hard to say for sure without knowing exactly what she said and how she said it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this.

He really is being insecure.

Yes, he needs to learn to take criticism better.

This commenter wonders why she is with him.

This guy thinks her husband is not being very manly.

Correct, he shouldn’t be yelling at her.

It sounds like he is insecure, and he needs to get over it.

