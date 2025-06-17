She Has An Important Event To Attend, But Her Brother-In-Law’s Wedding Is The Same Day And Time

When a family member is getting married, it is important to attend if at all possible.

What would you do if your brother-in-law planned his wedding on a day that you already had an important event that could not be moved?

That is what happened to the sister-in-law in this story, so she said she couldn’t come.

She’s getting pushback from her mother-in-law, which makes her wonder if she’s making the wrong decision.

AITAH my BIL and his girlfriend are getting married. I don’t want to go? So me (40f) and my husband (42) have been married for 10 years. My BIL is due to get married on a day that I’ve got an important day where I need to be about three hours away from the wedding. This has been in the pipeline for three years. The wedding was booked a few months ago.

I have told my husband to be at the wedding with the kids and I’ll try and make the reception. He has said that if I go to my thing, he wants to be there and support me due to the family sacrifices we have both made for this day. I appreciate this, but it is his brother.

His mother is furious and expects our whole family at the wedding. I barely see BIL and he only lives 10 mins away but I have only met his child (1) twice and I have nothing in common with his fiancé.

I’ve been planning this day for three years, picked my outfit and invited my parents as they have helped out throughout the last 3 years. AITAH if I just don’t go? I feel that the last three years of planning has been wasted and I do not have the option of doing this on any other day EVER!

You can’t attend every function, and people need to understand that.

