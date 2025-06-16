She Helped Her Friend’s Family Find Her After She Disappeared, But When She Learned That Same Friend Had Lied About Her For 10 Years, She Cut Contact For Good

Friends who hold grudges while hiding their own betrayals are tough to forgive.

What would you do if a close friend ignored your messages, ghosted her family for months, and then let you take the blame for a lie she had been telling them for years? Would you talk it through? Or would you finally cut ties for good?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario and chooses to protect her peace. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for not wanting to listen to my friend after she’d been lying about me to her family ? I (38F/married) used to have a friend (34F, living with her BF of my age since 2015) who would get offended easily (but also was offensive to me) and gave silent treatment with blocking/unblocking me for months, no showing up, etc. She obviously had some psychological issues (but never really sought any help). About 18 months ago, I (and my husband) moved to the other side of the country (I thought she’d told her family). From late July 2024 she kept ignoring my messages and calls (I thought it was just some silent treatment again.) In November 2024 I got a phone call from her elder sister (F36) looking for my friend (who hadn’t been in touch with her family since the same late July) and asking me if I knew where she might have been.

During the phone call, she learned some interesting facts.

Long story short, that day, I learned that when my friend moved in with her boyfriend back in 2015, she lied that my husband left (that never happened) me, and she moved in with me, and I allegedly allowed her to stay with me. FOR. TEN. YEARS. Her family never reached out to ask for any information about what kind of co-living that was, at least (I’m from my country, women don’t share houses unless it’s a really huge city). They didn’t know about her BF either. I did help them find out where she was (I’ll provide the details if needed), but I asked them to tell her not to reach out to me again ever. I have never spoken to her since June 2024. AITA?

