She Left Her Toiletries At Her Boyfriends House, But When She Came Back, She Found Many Items Missing Or Broken

No one likes to feel a boundary has been broken, especially at home. But dealing with it can open up a whole other can of worms.

What would you do if you thought someone was stealing or breaking your personal items in your own home? Would you call out the family members, or find a way to keep your items out of their reach?

Read on to see how this woman is struggling with her boyfriend’s family and what she does about it.

AITAH for putting a locker on my drawer at my bfs house? My boyfriend and I have been dating for three years. Most part of the time, we spend at his house (that he pays for 80% of the stuff) and his mom and sister live with him. I love them both. We had our problems over the years because of family drama at their side, but we usually talk a lot when my boyfriend is occupied, gaming, showering or if we just want to.

Sounded tolerable, until this…

I have a very specific taste in what I use. Like, expensive body showers, shampoo, body scrubs, lotions, hair clips, candles, etc. I used to keep my things at his bathroom and room, so that he could use it too. His room is not a suite, but everyone in their house has their own bathroom, so I kept my things there. My problem is that my things kept missing or appearing broken. Not like, using it and leaving it in my bfs bathroom. I would come to take a shower and, for example, my shampoo was not in his bathroom and we couldn’t find it. I would look for a hair clip only to find out none or all of them broken. My boyfriend then gave me a drawer at his room so that I could keep my things. But this kept happening.

Her solution bumped up the tension.

So, I talked to him and bought a locker. It’s very discreet. The drawer is black, the locker thing also is. I did not gave my boyfriend a key, because he said he didn’t want one (I asked) and would use my things when I was there if he wanted to. Now, his mom and sister are ticked, saying I’m calling them thieves, that I’m being petty, and much more. They’re furious because my boyfriend “accused to give them the key” (as I said, he doesn’t have one, and I guess this was the reason). They didn’t say that to me, just to him, but are giving me the cold shoulder. AITAH? I just want to keep my things safe and if I’m there, they can ask me to use some of it.

They're obviously the ones stealing and breaking her stuff. If they didn't want to use it, they wouldn't care about the locker.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

