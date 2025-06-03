She Loved The Thoughtful Gift Of Flowers, But Her Partner Pushed Back To Keep Toxic Plants Away From Their Cat

Many couples face disagreements over household decisions, especially when it comes to the well-being of their pets.

One partner had no qualms about bringing home potentially toxic flowers, while the other saw this as a serious risk for their beloved feline friend.

Read on to find out how it all unfolded.

AITA Bringing toxic flowers into a home with a cat despite the risk My girlfriend is a musician and regularly plays concerts. After some shows, she gets flowers as a gift — which is nice.

But many of them are toxic to cats (like lilies, for example).

The two have differing comfort levels when it comes to pet safety.

She knows this but still brings them home and puts them in the kitchen because she thinks they’re pretty and likes to look at them. We have a cat named Marie, and I’m really uncomfortable with this.

They argue back and forth about the best course of action.

I’ve told her I don’t think toxic plants belong in a household with a cat. She insists she’s always aware of where Marie is and would never leave the kitchen door open by accident.

But he really feels strongly that they should take a hard line against these flowers.

But in my opinion, everyone makes mistakes sometimes — all it takes is forgetting to close the door once, and it could end badly. I’ve said I would never bring something toxic into a space where an animal lives, just out of principle. She thinks I’m overreacting and says I’m making a big deal out of nothing. So, Reddit… AITA for getting upset and wanting to ban toxic flowers from our home?

