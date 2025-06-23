She Shared Her Favorite Kitchenware With Her Roommates, So It Felt Like A Betrayal When Her Favorite Dish Came Back Chipped And They Refused To Own Up To It

When people live together, trust is often built through the little things, like how they treat each other’s stuff.

So when one renter’s treasured cooking dish was chipped and her roommates’ accountability vanished into thin air, their whole living agreement began to crumble.

AITA for asking my roommates to help me replace something they broke. I (F21) moved in with my roommates (F23 & F24) around three months ago and we share a lot of dinnerware.

I have a small Le Creuset oven dish that my mother gave me when I first moved out. It’s been used and loved but was perfect in every way—small, cute, and the right size for one portion of dinner that needs to go in the oven.

When we moved in together, I specifically told them that they could use my plates and stuff but to please be careful with my oven dish because I would be sad if it broke.

Last week I came home and I found it chipped on the kitchen counter. Both of my roommates deny breaking it, but it wasn’t me.

I would really like to buy it again since I love it so much, but financially I’m not in a place to spend 40+ euros on an oven dish. WIBTA if I asked them to split the costs because they (or one of them) are the ones that broke it?

When nobody owned up, even to something important to her, it became clear the oven dish wasn’t the only thing left damaged.

Some people simply can’t be trusted.

