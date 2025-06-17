She Told Her Husband To Give Her Something Special For Her Birthday, So She Was Disappointed When He Bought Her Golf Gear

For some people, receiving gifts is how they feel loved.

What would you do if your spouse was really bad at buying gifts and didn’t even buy gifts at all on major holidays? Would you be okay with that, or would you tell your spouse to buy you something special?

This woman made her husband promise to step up his gift-giving.

He agreed, but when she found out what he bought her, she was disappointed all over again.

Read the story below for all the details.

My husband bought me gifts related to his hobby for my birthday We’ve been together for 7+ years, and in the last 2, he just stopped buying me gifts for birthdays and holidays. Last year for his birthday, I bought him a thoughtful and pricey gift. He loved it.

This woman’s husband said she’s hard to shop for.

My birthday was a week later, I got nothing. Our anniversary was a month late, nothing again. When I called him out, he just said I’m hard to shop for, and he didn’t have time, he added.

He promised to do better next time.

When Christmas came and went, with no gift, I spoke up. I told him my feelings were hurt and that moving forward, I expect a gift for major holidays and birthdays. He promised he’d step it up.

She found out he’s giving her golf gear.

My birthday is next week. I accidentally came across the orders for my gift because I was doing our finances, and I realized my husband bought me golf gear!

Golfing is his thing, not hers.

He’s a big golfer, and plays a few times a week. I tag along maybe once a month, but it’s not really my thing. I am feeling so disappointed.

She feels he’s being lazy.

My first gift in years is related to his hobby. We’ve been together so long that it just feels lazy to me. He can’t come up with something for me. I know he’s capable of it. Am I an ungrateful jerk if I tell him I’m bummed?

The easy thing to do in a situation like this is to give him a wish list of things you actually want and let him pick off the list instead of expecting him to know what a thoughtful gift looks like.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Some men are hopeless at giving thoughtful presents.

