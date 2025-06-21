She Wanted A Chill Birthday With No Drama, But Asking Her Friend With ADHD To Take Her Meds Stirred Up Ethical Questions That Threatened Their Friendship

Hosting a party often means thinking ahead about everyone’s comfort and minimizing any potential snags.

However, when one party host’s friend with ADHD refused to take her medication for the event, she worries her friend’s behavior may overshadow her party.

Is she justified to make this request, or should she let her friend simply be herself?

Read on to find out what redditors thought.

AITA for asking my friend to take her ADHD medication? I (17F) will celebrate my 18th birthday very soon. My friend Karon (18F) doesn’t want to take her ADHD medications during the party because “she wants to have fun too,” which I obviously understand.

But when Karon doesn’t take her meds, she can be a little annoying.

However, I know that Karon is very loud and doesn’t know when to stop when she doesn’t take her medications, and some of my other friends that are coming have told me that Karon gets a bit “much” when she doesn’t take them.

But Karon doesn’t like this idea at all.

After I told Karon to please take her medications if she goes to the party, she told me that I wouldn’t understand because I don’t have to take ADHD medication to function well. She told me she wouldn’t have fun otherwise and feels like she’s hiding herself. AITA for asking her to take them?

This sounds like a difficult situation for everyone involved.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter with ADHD weighs in with their thoughts.

Forcing someone to take medication is admittedly a gray area.

Ultimately, whether she takes the medication or not is up to her.

But maybe monitoring behavior that would be found annoying by other party-goers is actually the compassionate thing to do.

In the end, neither of them handled this situation perfectly.

She wanted a smooth celebration, but her request made her friend feel unseen.

