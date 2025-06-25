She Wants To Dye Her Hair Purple, But When Her Hairstylist Mom Keeps Putting Her Off, She Doesn’t Want Her Mom To Do Her Hair Anymore

You can only get blown off by someone so many times before you get tired of them and move on…

Even if that person happens to be your own mother.

That’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit, and the teenager who wrote it wants to know if she’s treating her mom badly.

Get all the details below and see what you think!

AITA for refusing to let my mom do my hair? “I’m 17. My mom is a hairdresser. She has done my hair since I was born and I dye my hair a lot. This weekend I asked her to dye my hair. I told her what I wanted, purple. I showed an entire Pinterest page of the shade. I specifically said I was going to do my whole head, to my roots, I’m not dyeing my hair unless I go to my roots, etc. I told her multiple times. This was on Thursday.

Friday I reminded her because I knew she would cancel on me. “are we still dyeing my hair Saturday?” she said yes. Saturday, she had to work. understandable. It was only to about 1 pm. We had plenty of time. I text her while she was getting home. “Can you pick up the hair dye?”

She called me to basically say she was too tired to do it. I would’ve shrugged this off if this didn’t happen constantly.

It’s hard to believe her when I always ask for something and there’s an excuse given for why she didn’t or can’t do it. I didn’t say anything at the moment, it didn’t frustrate me as bad because I kinda braced myself for it. Anytime I ask to do something big like this I brace myself for the fact it will probably not happen. Sunday comes and I remind her. She sighs and asked me to give her a plan because she doesn’t know what I want. Are you serious? I showed her the Pinterest page. I said I wanted to do my whole head. She proceeded to give me the exact same conversation we had Thursday about what she’ll have to do; it’ll be so damaging, don’t go to your roots, it looks good if you don’t go to your roots, trust me it looks better if you don’t go to your roots, let’s just do an ombré.

Every single time I try to dye my hair she’s says this. Since I was 13. I told her exactly what i wanted every time and every time she convinces me to do something else. Every time I believe her and wish i gone to my roots or followed what i wanted initially. I just want my hair purple, that’s literally it.

I told her forget it. I don’t want to do it anymore and that she doesn’t have to worry about dying my hair again. This might be where I’m the jerk. I got mad. I’m starting to overthink a bit though. AITA?”

Maybe her mother has good reasons for suggesting not going to her roots since she’s a professional hairdresser, but she’s also old enough to decide how she wants her hair.

It looks like it’s time to find a new hairdresser!

