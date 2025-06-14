She Wants To Go To Her Best Friend’s Wedding, But Her Boyfriend Claims She Can’t Because She Needs To Babysit His Kids

Who would have thought manipulation could be this subtle!

AITAH for insisting on going to my best friend’s wedding? I (F29) have been with my boyfriend, Adam (M34), for nearly two years. He has two young daughters (5 and 8), and I moved in with them about six months ago.

Adam is very protective of the girls and didn’t introduce me to them right away. When he did, he encouraged me to win them over by buying gifts and making their favorite meals. Since Adam works long hours, I spend a lot of time with the girls. They’ve grown really attached to me, and I care about them too. But now I can’t go anywhere alone, even running errands or grabbing coffee means bringing them along.

I barely have personal time anymore, and it’s starting to wear on me. My work has also suffered because of it. Now, my best friend is getting married in another city, and it’s a kid free event. When I told Adam, he immediately said I shouldn’t go. He claimed the girls would be upset and that he couldn’t take time off to watch them. I suggested hiring a babysitter, but he refused and said I was being selfish for choosing a party over our family.

Things got worse when he told the girls I was trying to get away from them. Now they’re upset with me and won’t talk to me. Adam says it’s my fault for putting my friend over his daughters and that I should be grateful they like me at all. I feel hurt and stuck. I love the girls, but this is my best friend’s wedding, I can’t just skip it. AITAH for insisting on going?

This user thinks the boyfriend needs to realize that she is already doing a lot for him.

This user thinks the boyfriend is the bad guy here!

That’s right! This user believes the boyfriend is a red flag.

Exactly! This user knows that she is in a manipulative relationship.

Makes sense. This user thinks this man isn’t worth being with.

