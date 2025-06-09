She Was Looking Forward To A Girls Weekend To Reconnect, So She Felt Blindsided When It Turned Into A Couples Retreat At The Last Minute

Vacations with close friends are often built on shared excitement and clear intentions.

So when a supposed girls’ getaway started filling with unexpected boyfriends and last-minute changes, she found herself left out of the very plans she had been looking forward to for so long.

What did Reddit have to say?

WIBTA for bailing on a “girls trip” turned “couples trip” So my best friend decided for her birthday she wanted a Girls Trip — we’ve booked a cabin and got bathing suits and budgeted for food and stuff. The whole idea was it was gonna be just us girls: bestie, me, our other mutual bestie. We’ve been planning this “Girls Trip” for months.

But suddenly, the plans began to shift in an unexpected direction.

At some point during the final planning over the last two weeks, bestie’s husband expressed his feelings were a little hurt that he wasn’t invited. So friend got a dog sitter and the husband is coming. She also invited mutual bestie’s new BF, so now it’s two couples going and me.

But this isn’t at all what she pictured.

I’m kind of annoyed because this Girls Trip has turned into a Couples Trip, and the cabin we rented only has two bedrooms, so I’m going to be the odd one out sleeping on an air mattress. WIBTA if I bailed on this trip? I don’t want a refund for my part in the cabin rental or gas money.

No one wants to go on a trip where they don’t feel like they belong.

She’s not wrong to mourn plans that never came to be.

A refund is definitely in order here.

This trip wasn’t like anything she initially agreed to.

This is definitely not how friends should behave.

She signed up for a girls’ trip, not to be the lone third wheel in a cabin full of couples.

Skipping out might feel lonely, but actually attending would make her feel even lonelier.

