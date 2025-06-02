She Was Worried That A Cat With Matted Hair Was In Pain, So She Shaved it All Off Without The Owner’s Permission

As I type this, my two kitties are sitting next to me on my desk, carefully grooming themselves.

They’re short-hairs, so there’s not a ton of work I need to do on that front, but I have had long-hairs before, and boy is it a different world.

This girl’s heart was in the right place, but her roommate says her clippers were not.

Check it out.

AITA for shaving my roommates matted cat? My 23F roommate 22F has a long hair cat that has been severely matted and grown out for months. He is a very sensitive cat and I felt awful petting him and feeling hard matting all over him. I talked to my roommate and recommended we shave him fully since matting is painful and irreversible. Roommate recommended shaving one mat every few weeks to cat wouldn’t be upset or stressed by getting shaved.

Seems pretty neglectful that hasn’t happened yet.

Now here’s where I kind of ****** up, roommate said it was ok if I shave a few mats off by myself while she was away. I ended up shaving the cat entirely so it was a one and done thing and he wouldn’t be in pain anymore. Not my cat, not my decision to make, I recognized that and shouldn’t have taken matters into my own hands. But I emotionally couldn’t handle seeing him suffer for even longer than he already was. Roommate is [angry] at me. AITA for shaving a cat that wasn’t mine?

Let’s see what the comments say:

You saved the cat, and that’s what matters.

Maybe you just waited too long, if anything.

Neglect is passive form of abuse.

It’s not like the shaving is permanent. Cat hair grows back FAST.

That’s the whole reason you have to take care of it.

