She’s Tired Of Her Copycat Friend, So Now She’s Cutting Her Out Of The Loop

As a person who was born with absolutely no sense of style, I’ve never much worried about anyone infringing on my vibe.

But for others, this can be a very big deal.

This girl wasn’t a fan at all, and their friendship is probably over because of it.

AITA For Not Inviting My Best Friend To My Apartment Warming Party? I have a friend who literally buys everything I purchase and then claims she had already planned to buy those items. This has been happening for quite some time now. At first, I thought it was cute that we’d be matching, but it’s gotten to the point where I feel like I can’t have anything that’s just mine.

These shoes were made for walkin’?

It all started with a pair of Vans. I had asked her to accompany me to the mall for some quick shopping, and I bought myself a pair of black sneaker Vans. About a week later, I saw her wearing the exact same pair. I asked her if she’d always owned those, and she told me no, she saw them at the mall and thought they were cute.

Another situation that needs to be a-dress-ed:

Another time, we went shopping for dresses for a friend’s party. I bought a long red dress, and she purchased a blue mini dress. But when I arrived at the party, she was wearing the same dress as me, down to the exact colour. When I confronted her about it, she said the dress she bought didn’t fit, so she returned it, and that she didn’t even remember I had gotten the red one.

Now she’s afraid of home invasion?

I recently moved into a new apartment. I had sent her some pictures of furniture I was considering, asking for her opinion, as I was going for a cottage feel. She said she liked them, so I went ahead and made the purchases. Not long after, she invited me over to her apartment for a movie night, and I noticed her living area had many of the exact items I’d shown her, she literally bought the same decorations I told her I was getting. I was super upset and left early.

And there was finally a confrontation.

After I calmed down, I messaged her about constantly copying me, and she told me I was acting like a child. I told my partner about it too, and he agreed with her. He basically said that no one person can “own” an item and that I should get over it.

Nobody seems to be much on her side at this point:

I had my apartment warming party yesterday, just after I finished decorating, and I didn’t invite my friend because I didn’t want her getting more ideas to copy. My boyfriend told me I was being selfish, and now my friend won’t talk to me. AITA?

But let’s see what strangers on the internet have to say:

You can’t just, like, own stuff, man.

How close can y’all possibly be?

Some felt they’d heard this story before.

It’s a long list…

Honestly, ya’ll sound exhausting.

Maybe they’re better off apart.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.