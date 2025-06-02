June 1, 2025 at 10:55 pm

She’s Tired Of Her Copycat Friend, So Now She’s Cutting Her Out Of The Loop

by Ben Auxier

girls in the same shoes talking

Shutterstock/Reddit

As a person who was born with absolutely no sense of style, I’ve never much worried about anyone infringing on my vibe.

But for others, this can be a very big deal.

This girl wasn’t a fan at all, and their friendship is probably over because of it.

AITA For Not Inviting My Best Friend To My Apartment Warming Party?

I have a friend who literally buys everything I purchase and then claims she had already planned to buy those items.

This has been happening for quite some time now.

At first, I thought it was cute that we’d be matching, but it’s gotten to the point where I feel like I can’t have anything that’s just mine.

These shoes were made for walkin’?

It all started with a pair of Vans.

I had asked her to accompany me to the mall for some quick shopping, and I bought myself a pair of black sneaker Vans.

About a week later, I saw her wearing the exact same pair.

I asked her if she’d always owned those, and she told me no, she saw them at the mall and thought they were cute.

Another situation that needs to be a-dress-ed:

Another time, we went shopping for dresses for a friend’s party.

I bought a long red dress, and she purchased a blue mini dress.

But when I arrived at the party, she was wearing the same dress as me, down to the exact colour.

When I confronted her about it, she said the dress she bought didn’t fit, so she returned it, and that she didn’t even remember I had gotten the red one.

Now she’s afraid of home invasion?

I recently moved into a new apartment.

I had sent her some pictures of furniture I was considering, asking for her opinion, as I was going for a cottage feel.

She said she liked them, so I went ahead and made the purchases.

Not long after, she invited me over to her apartment for a movie night, and I noticed her living area had many of the exact items I’d shown her, she literally bought the same decorations I told her I was getting.

I was super upset and left early.

And there was finally a confrontation.

After I calmed down, I messaged her about constantly copying me, and she told me I was acting like a child.

I told my partner about it too, and he agreed with her.

He basically said that no one person can “own” an item and that I should get over it.

Nobody seems to be much on her side at this point:

I had my apartment warming party yesterday, just after I finished decorating, and I didn’t invite my friend because I didn’t want her getting more ideas to copy.

My boyfriend told me I was being selfish, and now my friend won’t talk to me. AITA?

But let’s see what strangers on the internet have to say:

2025 05 15 15 07 00 Shes Tired Of Her Copycat Friend, So Now Shes Cutting Her Out Of The Loop

You can’t just, like, own stuff, man.

2025 05 15 15 07 18 Shes Tired Of Her Copycat Friend, So Now Shes Cutting Her Out Of The Loop

How close can y’all possibly be?

2025 05 15 15 08 19 e1747847436675 Shes Tired Of Her Copycat Friend, So Now Shes Cutting Her Out Of The Loop

Some felt they’d heard this story before.

2025 05 15 15 08 37 Shes Tired Of Her Copycat Friend, So Now Shes Cutting Her Out Of The Loop

It’s a long list…

2025 05 15 15 07 56 Shes Tired Of Her Copycat Friend, So Now Shes Cutting Her Out Of The Loop

2025 05 15 15 08 02 Shes Tired Of Her Copycat Friend, So Now Shes Cutting Her Out Of The Loop

Honestly, ya’ll sound exhausting.

Maybe they’re better off apart.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter