Shopper Was Cornered And Screamed At By A Woman Demanding Help With The Store App, But He Didn’t Even Work There And Just Wanted To Buy His Groceries

Running errands should be a simple task, but every now and then, a fellow shopper can turn a normal grocery trip into pure chaos.

What would you do if a stranger started screaming at you in the store, demanding you help with something you had nothing to do with? Would you hurry up and walk away?

Or would you try to stay polite and calm as you give them an answer?

In the following story, one grocery shopper finds himself in this exact predicament and is left dumbfounded.

Here’s what happened.

I don’t use the store’s app and stop yelling at me!!!!!! I’m getting my weekly groceries, and I need an item in the freezer section, so I open the door and reach in, and out of the corner of my eye, I see movement. The woman is reaching in at the same time as me, which #1 is rude anyway. I get my item, place it in my cart, and go to the next freezer case, and this happens. Reaching Woman screams, “One of you ** *** needs to show me how to use this store’s ******* app right ******* now.” I put my item in my basket and move on.

Then, she runs up to him and screams.

Reaching Woman screams, “I said one of you ** *** needs to show me how to use this store’s ******* app right ******* now.” I’m at the next section looking for something when “Reaching Woman” runs at me with her cart, stops right in front of me, and screams, “Show me where the ******* frozen meat is right ******* now.” Me: “It’s down that way,” and I point. Reaching Woman: “Show me now.”

Me: “I don’t work here, I’m just shopping.”

Thankfully, she moved on, but was still screaming.

Reaching Woman: ” I don’t usually shop in the ******* store.” Me: “Lady, I’m just trying to buy groceries, just as you are, and please stop yelling.” Reaching Woman takes her cart and charges to where I pointed. She’s saying, “He ******* shops in this store and doesn’t know where the ******* Frozen Meat is. One of you ** *** needs to show me how to use this store’s ******* app right ******* Nowwwwwwww”

Wow! She sounds like a total nightmare.

She needs a reality check. Someone who’s willing to act like that is out of their mind.

Sheesh.

