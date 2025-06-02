Shoppers Broke The Rules At A Store, So An Employee Found Clever Ways To Get Even

As a former grocery store worker, this story caused me to smile…

Adventures as a cart pusher. “A long time ago I was working at that place with the blue vests as a cart pusher. I was actually homeless for a few months and this was the only thing available. Anyway I didn’t mind the job, I listened to music all day no one really bothered me and I was getting exercise. However lots of people would do lots of little things that would **** me off and I became very adept at getting petty revenge.

Most of this came from strategically placing carts near people’s vehicles. There are 2 instances where I would do this on a regular basis. The first is people would park their cars in this big empty space where we where supposed to load the carts. This made my job difficult because loading them in the front of the bay meant dodging customers. So a few times this would happen I’d bring in loads of carts and run them along the side and behind the vehicle so that when they came back they had to move the collection of carts put in the way to leave. Secondly people would sometimes park in front of the cart corrals spread throughout the parking lot making it difficult to do my job. The way they where designed was for us to load up on the back and push the row of carts forward which tales all of two seconds. If we have to take the carts out backwards it takes much longer. So I’d always push the carts as forward as they go without actually hitting the vehicle, I was trying to annoy not get fired for damaging someone’s car. And place a few carts behind their vehicle too.

Lastly there was one situation where my anger went beyond petty revenge and that’s when people would leave kids in their car. Now policy is that I radio in and they page the vehicle over head of no response then we call the police. But I would skip all that and just call the police as a “concerned citizen” and let them know I found an under age child left alone in a vehicle. Now if the kids where like 12 or older and playing on their tablets or phones or whatever then obviously I didn’t bother. But when I saw babies and kids around 5 being left alone it boiled my blood.”

