Shopping For Exactly The Right Flowers Can Be Tricky, But This Expert Gave A Handy Guide On Which To Get When

Roses are red, but roses are also yellow, and purple, and green – look, there’s a lot of different roses.

That’s not very good stuff for the first line of a poem, though.

Maybe we can make more sense of all this using this video from TikTok user @361southtxdad:

“Remember,” says the woman behind the camera, assisting a customer.

“Red roses are for love.”

“Yellow roses are for friendship.”

“Which rose is for ‘don’t call me back?'” asks the customer.

People helpfully gave their theories in the comments:

Maybe get a little prickly?

Or just zig and zag.

Why are you even at the store?

It’s so romantic, isn’t it?

At least, we think it is.

