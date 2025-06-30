Sister Wants To Marry To A Guy She’s Only Known For A Month, But They Told Her It’s A Bad Idea

Some people are just wired this way.

AITA for telling my sister she can’t marry a guy she’s known for a month? “My sister fell in love with a guy who she’s known for a month. Since we’ve been best friends for basically all our lives (she’s only a few years younger than me) I realized that something’s going on about a month ago. She was more secretive and often texted with someone while we were hanging together, having a walk etc. Often during our conversations, which annoyed me a little.

I asked her if she has a new boyfriend, but she denied it, until about two weeks ago when she finally confessed that she does. Apparently they’re so in love that they’ve already made plans to marry each other as soon as possible. They’ve even discussed eloping in Vegas. And one of their potential plan is to live at our place. I’ve tried to reason her that she has to get to know him better before. At least 2-3 months, but she doesn’t listen to me and has cut me off completely.

I’ve done the same since all she would talk about is that guy and how perfect he is. Our mother supports her (unsurprising since she has made pretty stupid relationship decisions in her life too), but his mother doesn’t. Most of my siblings are in the same boat with me thinking that she shouldn’t be so impulsive. None of us like the idea of him moving to our family home either.

They both are adults (she’s 25 and he’s 20) and nothing stops them for making that decision. But it’s still hard for me to watch how she doesn’t care about anything else now and could potentially get hurt by all of it. Don’t get me wrong – there’s a 50/50 chance that they really are soulmates and everything will work out, but getting to know each other better before marriage for a longer period of time should be a no-brainer. I’m just so concerned for her wellbeing. And confused. AITA for suggesting it, because she certainly thinks I am?”

