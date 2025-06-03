Snippy Bartender Misread A Bar Customer’s Intentions, So A Simple Drink Order Turned Into A Huge Scene

Ordering a drink from a bartender is usually a straightforward affair.

But what started as a simple routine order at a Miami bar quickly turned into a public scolding over a bottle of beer. And just like that, the night took an awkward turn.

AITA Buying a drink at a bar Went to buy a round of drinks at a bar in Miami — a bottle of beer for my girlfriend and a whisky for myself. Barman put the bottle on the bar, then went to pour the whisky.

But here’s where things got messy.

I handed the bottle to my girlfriend, and when the barman came back, he started shouting at me for taking the bottle, saying it wasn’t mine until I paid for it.

I hadn’t moved from the bar — I was still standing, waiting for my drink with my wallet in hand. I apologized, as I didn’t want to cause a scene, but he kept shouting at me!

He decides that he doesn’t want to reward this bad behavior.

The round came to $18. I gave him a $20 but kept the change, as I thought, I’m not giving him a tip after the way he acted.

He then had another go, saying it’s courteous to tip! I just walked away at that point. AITA here? Did I do anything wrong?

He didn’t come there asking for trouble — he just wanted a fun night out.

What did Reddit make of this debacle?

