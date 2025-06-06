June 6, 2025 at 8:48 am

‘Sprite + Lipton Tea.’ – The Refreshing Recipe You Didn’t Know You Needed, Complete With ASMR

by Ashley Ashbee

Man mixing and drinking Lipton tea with Sprite

We all have our favorite drinks and we have most of them every day — non-alcoholic, hopefully.

But sometimes it’s nice to break with routine and have something new, especially in the summer. That’s what makes this story so interesting.

Check out this “Trending drink” made by @mrlee.asmr.

Man putting tea bag into Sprite bottle

It’s surprisingly simple: just Lipton tea and Sprite mixed together!

Mr. Lee shows how he makes it in a video with no speaking, but there are satisfying sounds instead.

His videos are ASMR, which basically means it’s about sounds, visuals, etc. that some people find soothing and enjoyable.

Mixing tea with pop

The crinkle of the tea bag as he puts it into the bottle, the fizz of the pop as it is stirred, the tinkle of the bird-shaped glass as he drinks it.

Some people who enjoy ASMR like the sounds of people eating and drinking, so this video would be perfect for them.

Man drinking from a bird-shaped glass

He doesn’t say what type of tea he is using, but he does specify that it’s Lipton.

Will that motivate people to buy Lipton tea specifically?

Maybe.

Herbal teas could also go well with Sprite!

Watch the whole video.

Trending Drink: Sprite + Lipton Tea #asmr #drink #sprite #sleep

Here is what folks are talking about.

I bet it’s orange pekoe or English breakfast.

Screenshot 2025 05 22 at 10.06.32 AM Sprite + Lipton Tea. The Refreshing Recipe You Didnt Know You Needed, Complete With ASMR

I bet! Mmm.

Screenshot 2025 05 22 at 10.06.45 AM Sprite + Lipton Tea. The Refreshing Recipe You Didnt Know You Needed, Complete With ASMR

Ew, no!

Screenshot 2025 05 22 at 10.07.21 AM e1747923232239 Sprite + Lipton Tea. The Refreshing Recipe You Didnt Know You Needed, Complete With ASMR

It’s a neat glass.

Screenshot 2025 05 22 at 10.07.36 AM e1747923263375 Sprite + Lipton Tea. The Refreshing Recipe You Didnt Know You Needed, Complete With ASMR

I despise pineapple. Maybe Mr. Lee does, too.

Screenshot 2025 05 22 at 10.07.47 AM Sprite + Lipton Tea. The Refreshing Recipe You Didnt Know You Needed, Complete With ASMR

It’s nice to see wholesome content.

Even if he is drinking out of a bird’s booty.

