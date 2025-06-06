‘Sprite + Lipton Tea.’ – The Refreshing Recipe You Didn’t Know You Needed, Complete With ASMR

We all have our favorite drinks and we have most of them every day — non-alcoholic, hopefully.

But sometimes it’s nice to break with routine and have something new, especially in the summer. That’s what makes this story so interesting.

Check out this “Trending drink” made by @mrlee.asmr.

It’s surprisingly simple: just Lipton tea and Sprite mixed together!

Mr. Lee shows how he makes it in a video with no speaking, but there are satisfying sounds instead.

His videos are ASMR, which basically means it’s about sounds, visuals, etc. that some people find soothing and enjoyable.

The crinkle of the tea bag as he puts it into the bottle, the fizz of the pop as it is stirred, the tinkle of the bird-shaped glass as he drinks it.

Some people who enjoy ASMR like the sounds of people eating and drinking, so this video would be perfect for them.

He doesn’t say what type of tea he is using, but he does specify that it’s Lipton.

Will that motivate people to buy Lipton tea specifically?

Maybe.

Herbal teas could also go well with Sprite!

Watch the whole video.

Here is what folks are talking about.

I bet it’s orange pekoe or English breakfast.

I bet! Mmm.

Ew, no!

It’s a neat glass.

I despise pineapple. Maybe Mr. Lee does, too.

It’s nice to see wholesome content.

Even if he is drinking out of a bird’s booty.

