June 28, 2025 at 4:48 pm

SSENSE Customer Said The Price Of Her Outfit Just Went Up By $160, And The Tariffs Are To Blame

by Ben Auxier

Roni with a SSENSE bill

TikTok/roniteatsssss

A tariff is a tax placed on an imported good which is paid by the buyer.

I feel the need to say that because it seems like tens of millions of Americans who cheered loudly for the idea a few short months ago had no clue what the word actually meant.

Now we’re drowning in tariffs, or the threat thereof, and despite *no one liking it,* it just keeps happening.

Check out this example from TikTok user @roniteatsssss:

“I ordered from SSENSE,” she begins.

That’s a Canadian fashion brand, if you didn’t know.

“And just be warned, if you live in America like I do, California, LA, and you order from essence, I have to pay $163 to pick up my ******* package.”

Yikes!

Take a look at the video…

@roniteatsssss

There goes my 25% off @SSENSE #tariff #tariffs #tariffsandtaxes #ssense

♬ original sound – roniteatsssss

Maybe there’s SOME silver lining?

2025 05 25 17 57 31 SSENSE Customer Said The Price Of Her Outfit Just Went Up By $160, And The Tariffs Are To Blame

It’s spreading to the expensive and cheap stuff alike.

2025 05 25 17 57 50 SSENSE Customer Said The Price Of Her Outfit Just Went Up By $160, And The Tariffs Are To Blame

Just say no.

2025 05 25 17 58 05 SSENSE Customer Said The Price Of Her Outfit Just Went Up By $160, And The Tariffs Are To Blame

Everything’s going great.

2025 05 25 17 58 18 SSENSE Customer Said The Price Of Her Outfit Just Went Up By $160, And The Tariffs Are To Blame

It shows no signs of stopping.

2025 05 25 17 58 31 SSENSE Customer Said The Price Of Her Outfit Just Went Up By $160, And The Tariffs Are To Blame

There doesn’t appear to be any end in sight.

