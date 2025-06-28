SSENSE Customer Said The Price Of Her Outfit Just Went Up By $160, And The Tariffs Are To Blame

A tariff is a tax placed on an imported good which is paid by the buyer.

I feel the need to say that because it seems like tens of millions of Americans who cheered loudly for the idea a few short months ago had no clue what the word actually meant.

Now we’re drowning in tariffs, or the threat thereof, and despite *no one liking it,* it just keeps happening.

Check out this example from TikTok user @roniteatsssss:

“I ordered from SSENSE,” she begins.

That’s a Canadian fashion brand, if you didn’t know.

“And just be warned, if you live in America like I do, California, LA, and you order from essence, I have to pay $163 to pick up my ******* package.”

Yikes!

Take a look at the video…

Maybe there’s SOME silver lining?

It’s spreading to the expensive and cheap stuff alike.

Just say no.

Everything’s going great.

It shows no signs of stopping.

There doesn’t appear to be any end in sight.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.