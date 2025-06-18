Subaru Driver Took Her Car Out Camping, But Then Mistakenly Drained The Entire Battery By Leaving The Trunk Open. – ‘She doesn’t know it yet.’

Cars have all sorts of gadgets these days, but some feel…maybe a little unneccesary.

Take for instance the case in this video from TikTok user @earthy.ang:

An idyllic scene with a woman setting up camp near a forest, using supplies from the back of her vehicle.

“She doesn’t know it yet,” reads the caption, “but in a couple hours…”

“…her car battery will die due to leaving the trunk open.”

@earthy.ang You would think that because this is a car that’s designed to be an adventure car this would of been better designed by Subaru 🤷🏽‍♀️ but thankfully now I found a hack thanks to this lesson learned haha #fyp #camp #carcamping #subaru #outback #hack ♬ DIM – Yves

So, beware if you’re an outdoorsy type.

Were the good old days really better?

Weird move, Subaru.

Who would have thunk?

If none of the mentioned hacks work out for you, might I suggest what I do to avoid this; never go camping because outside is terrible.

