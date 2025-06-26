Teenage Boy Wants To Take A Gap Year Between High School And College, But His Parents Disagree On Whether That’s A Good Idea Or Not

High school is a lot of hard work, and so is college.

AITA for not forcing my son to go to college after high school? I(40M) got into a spat with my wife(F38) because I chose not to force my son(17) to sign up for college. For context, after our son graduated she wanted him to go straight to college, he was accepted into a few and we have more than enough money to put him through ourselves. However, our son introduced the idea of taking a gap year a few weeks before his ceremony, I didn’t mind, I was surprised but it didn’t upset me. He even made sure he had classes he was going to do when it was over, accepted into college and all, so it’s not like he WONT be going.

It did his ever upset my wife, she believed that he’s wasting his potential and time with the gap year. Mind you, the boy is going to college, just NOT right now. He has a plan and so far it’s coming to fruition. Now to be fair, my wife did grow up less privileged than she is now, so she and her family put an unhealthy amount of weight on being top of class and graduating and going to college and whatnot. Which, to a degree I agree with, I do not want my son to NOT be educated, I just understand he doesn’t want to go right now. He will(and is currently) working for me and has a decently sized savings without me and his mom that he is steady building.

In the spat with my wife she told me I was being an unsupportive husband since we usually tackle things together and she genuinely was upset by it, resulting in a few harsh words being said. I called her overbearing and said she is prone to being rash and reckless. I personally don’t think this is something worth fighting over and tbh, I don’t think there’s anything to fight over. He already is the youngest of his class, he has a good head, I feel like we should let him take the reins a bit, and if he wants/needs us, we’ll be in the next room over. AITA for being an “unsupportive husband”? I feel like I’m doing the fatherly thing but not the good husband thing, my wife and I rarely fight and it’s really bothering my mind.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

