Teenage Girl Is Working Hard To Find Her First Job, But Her Dad Keeps Giving Her Useless Advice

In today’s market, getting a job is much easier said than done.

Especially when it comes to your first job. Even the entry-level jobs seem to want experience – so what to you do to get that experience in the first place?

For the girl in this story, not being able to find a job is proving problematic in more ways than one.

And her dad just won’t accept it.

Read on to find out how his stubbornness caused a rift in their relationship.

AITA for walking out on my dad mid conversation? Today my family and I were laying around, just having happened to congregate in one room. We were talking about our days, what we have planned for later in the week, family drama, etc. I had just gotten my license this year, and the expectation from both my parents and I has been that I would get a job as soon as school was out. We were sitting around, talking about how my dad and brother were going to do a 5k tomorrow. Then we discussed what to have for dinner.

Read on to find out how a conversation about food turned dramatic.

We agreed upon burgers, and my brother said he should get the burgers from this certain grocery store. I mentioned how I was sad that I didn’t get the job from the store that I applied for, because it would have been convenient for us as a family, and a fun job for me. My dad kind of scoffed, while my mom said she was sad for me too. My dad then said, “yeah, you gotta get on that, finally getting a job.”

Uh-oh. Let’s see how she responded to her dad’s comment.

I told him about how I had been applying to a few places, and asking at a lot of places in person, like he had advised me to – however, his strategy seemed not to be working, because everything was mostly online nowadays. Whenever I asked to see the manager and asked them for an application, I’d fill it out, give them my email, and never hear back from any of them. The only one I did hear back from was the grocery store we were talking about, and I had applied online to that one.

But her dad didn’t stop there.

My father said, “no, you’re not doing it right, you gotta ask for the manager and get an application. They wont just give you a job for asking.” I said I knew, and thats what I had been doing, and he said, “Well you must not be doing it right.” I said, “I don’t think in-person is how they do it anymore, dad. It’s not as easy for a kid to get a job these days, and having never had a job before, they’re not really gonna pick me over the others most of the time.” He told me that I had no idea what I was talking about, and I said, “Well Dad, when’s the last time you tried to get a street job? I mean not like your HR jobs, like just a fast food place?”

Read on to find out how her father responded.

He laughed at me and said, “I could get a job today if I wanted to,” which my mom laughed at. My dad then started to get a little defensive and said, “Well, you gotta be aggressive! We’re not gonna pay for your gas this summer!” My mom said to my dad, “You gotta do that?” And he replied, “well, its true!”

And this family drama just kept ramping up.

I said, “I know dad, don’t worry, I’m working on it.” And he asked, “where have you applied?” At this point he was fuming a little, so I just said, “I don’t really want to talk about it anymore right now dad.” He just ignored me and kept talking, “Have you looked at [gas station]?” Again, I said, “Dad, I dont really want to talk about it right now.”

Mom had her back.

He continued still though, and my mom said, “Hey, do you hear her?” He responded with, “I hear her, I’m just choosing to ignore her.” At this point I was about to loose my own temper, so I just stood up and left. He said, “FINE! WHATEVER!”, stormed outside, and drove away to the grocery store to get the burgers. AITA?

It’s clear that this daughter is trying her best, and her dad really doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Sure it might have been easy to get a job by walking into a store when he was his daughter’s age, but things have changed.

It seems like this father just doesn’t like to admit that he’s wrong.

Let’s see how the Reddit community responded to this.

This Redditor agreed that it was the father who was completely out of line.

While this person gave her some helpful advice.

And others offered her empathy.

She’s the expert here.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.