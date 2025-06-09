A Telemarketer Tried To Scam A Customer Service Worker, So They Gave Him A Piece of Their Mind And Stunned Him Into Silence

There’s almost nothing more glorious in life than putting a scammer in their place!

Getting revenge on an scummy telemarketer. “At my job I do a lot of customer phone support. It’s for retail, so it’s mostly people asking about products or following up on their orders. I will often get telemarketers on the phone, but this guy was one of the slimy ones that lies their way into a sale. This was the conversation: TM: Hi, I was on your website looking at product X, and I was wondering if I could talk to you for a bit. Me: Sure, how can I help? TM: (makes a brief comment about the product, then segues into a sales pitch)

At this point, I’m confused. He called up asking about a product on our website, and now he’s doing a sales pitch? Perhaps I missed something, so I just asked point blank: Me: Excuse me, sorry, are you buying or selling? After that, he did the dodgy thing where a salesman will avoid admitting he’s a salesman because he knows admitting it will scare me away, so he dances around it: TM: I wouldn’t say I’m selling per se, I’m just offering the opportunity to do Y.

Me: Oh, well sorry but I’m not interested, thanks though. TM: Wait wait before you hang up, is there someone else I can talk to? Me: No, sorry. Have a good day. Then I hung up. After that exchange, it clicked how slimy he was. He pretended to be a customer to trick me into talking to him, then pretended to not be a salesman so he could try and lower my defenses. I was not impressed.

I understand that he was just doing his job, but his tactics felt so deceitful. I wish I had realized what he was doing at the time, because I definitely would have said something. His mistake though was calling back. He must have forgotten that he called my store already, because two days later he was on the phone again. I didn’t recognize him at first, but when he tried the same dirty tricks, it all clicked.

This was the second conversation: TM: Hi, I was on your website looking at product X, and I was wondering if I could talk to you for a bit. Me: Sure, how can I help? TM: (makes a brief comment about the product, then segues into a sales pitch) Me: Wait hold on, didn’t you call already?

TM: No, I don’t think so. Me: No, you definitely did. You did the same scummy thing you did before, where you pretended to be a customer that was interested in a product to trick me into talking to you. I also recognize your voice. TM: …

Me: Yeah, I’m onto you, so I’ll say it again: I’m not interested. You pretend you’re not, but I know you’re a salesman and I’m not going to buy your stuff. Good luck with your swindle, never call this number again. Then I hung up. It was a small victory, but to tell him off and be met with stunned silence definitely felt good. Hopefully he learned his lesson and stopped being dishonest, but I doubt it.”

