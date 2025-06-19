Telemarketers Wouldn’t Stop Calling Their House, So This Person Put Them On Hold With Funny Background Music

Telemarketers always seem to call at the absolute worst times, don’t they?

You can say that again!

So, what are we supposed to do when it comes to dealing with these folks?

Well, how about annoying them just like they annoy us?

Sounds good to me!

Check out how this Reddit user likes to handle these pests!

Thank you for calling, please hold! “This was years and years ago when my parents house still had a landline phone. We would get telemarketing calls usually every single day.

Might as well have fun with it!

I would love to mess with them, put on fake accents, play music into the phone, go on tangents about vanilla pudding, etc. anything to get them to hang up and leave us alone. This was back before a lot of telemarketing and phone scams were outsourced to India, and the increase of “scam likely” calls weren’t a thing yet. A lot the scammers I spoke to were usually Americans. The ones who called my house a lot, were the “Rachel from cardholder services” idiots. You press one and they lower your credit card interest rate to zero percent, blah blah blah. Well I think I watched some YouTube videos on hold music. Because I got the idea to put them on hold to a weird assortment of music, I remember when they would call. I asked them if they could hold on for a second!

Please hold!

When they said yes, I would play the mix of songs into the phone. A few of those songs were: Some Asian relaxation music The Rasheeda Bubblegum song from Paul Blart: Mall Cop. A song called Habibi where a guy was singing in some type of middle eastern language. A Chinese rap song I recently found again years later. The literal title of the YouTube video is “Chinese rap.” Some other random songs just to make them confused and or annoyed.

The revenge seemed effective.

I would run upstairs and get the other phone and listen in, just in case they said some funny stuff. A lot of them only made past the first few songs before hanging up. I think they had a meeting about me, because after awhile I would tell them to hold on and would get hung up on immediately by everyone that called. I wonder if they talked about me in the office at all. “Did you get the hold guy again?” Safe to say the hold music did its job. I brought it back a few years ago, but with different and more grotesque songs like Adam Sandler’s At A Medium Pace. I had one woman audibly gasp into the phone when it got to the nasty parts of the song.”

They should take his number off their list.

And here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person shared a story.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual had a lot to say.

You gotta love it when a telemarketer is the one being annoyed!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.