Boss Gave An Employee A Hard Time About How They Worded Their Emails, So They Threw It Back In Her Face When She Did The Same Thing

Talk about getting smacked in the face with a reality check!

And a hypocritical reality check makes it even worse!

If you have ever worked for a micromanaging boss, you’re probably going to relate to this story a lot, and if you haven’t, you’re really going to appreciate that you don’t have to deal with silly little complaints all day long.

See how this employee gave a micromanaging boss a taste of her own medicine.

A small win towards my micromanaging boss. “I work full time from home, on a computer. Most conversations occur via e-mail and I pride myself in being polite and professional in my e-mails to clients although I’ve never really had formal “training” with this sort of etiquette. Although it’s not very hard as long as you can spell, use grammar and punctuation, and maybe worked a customer service job or two before.

You know the type…

Now, Unfortunately, my boss, by her request, has to be CC’d on every. single. one. of my e-mails between myself and clients. So she sees every word that I say, and she WILL nitpick my phrasing a lot. “You SHOULD have worded it like THIS” cue her wording something in the exact SAME way I said it except for adding a word or two, or an extra punctuation So we had a phone call this morning about something else entirely. And out of the blue she goes “…and stop saying “Certainly!” in your e-mails. It sounds like the Three Stooges when they say “SOITANLY”.

She tried to defend her word choice.

I said, well, it sounds professional. She argued “no, it does not”. I argued that our clients are international (we’re in US) and probably don’t even compare it to the Three Stooges anyway. I then held my ground and told her that I am going to continue to say it, because I like saying it and it sounds polite.

What did you just say?!?!

Later in our phone convo, she’s talking about something else, and she throws the word “certainly” into her sentence. I stopped her, mid-sentence, and went “Do you mean SOITANLY?” in a joking way, but man oh man it felt good to throw that back in her face. If she’s going to nitpick my words, I’m going to do it right back at her because she often contradicts herself anyway.”

That was a great way to prove her wrong and give her a taste of her own medicine!

How do you like them apples?!?!

