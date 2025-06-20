Their Downstairs Neighbor Was Constantly Loud, So They Gave Him A Taste Of His Own Medicine

Boy, am I glad I don’t live in an apartment anymore.

Most of my neighbors were fine, but there was that occasional one who was rude, crude, and had no regard for anyone else.

Ugh!

I never did what this person chose to do to teach their loud neighbor a lesson, but I wish I would have!

Check out what happened.

Psycho downstairs neighbor. “I have been living in a middle floor apartment (there’s 3 floors to the building)

This doesn’t sound good…

For months I have been hearing screaming and swearing. Now this wouldn’t be a problem if it was infrequent – we all have bad days. However my building is a renovated factory building, so the floors and walls aren’t particularly soundproof. I’ve done my best to be a considerate, quiet neighbor. I work long hours and travel often for months at a time so I only met the apartment next to mine a month ago.

They tried to be nice about it.

However the neighbor has been at this very consistently, at least three times a week for the past couple of months, and I left a polite but anonymous note thinking it was upstairs after the screaming started at 6 am after I had a shift finish at 2 am, and they wrote on the same note saying ‘wrong flats.’

Oops!

So next time the screaming started I went out into the communal courtyard and realized it was downstairs. I returned to my flat and began stomping about, and then put my speaker to face the floor, and played a quick burst of black metal. The screaming stopped. He screamed again a couple of hours later, rinse and repeat. Nothing since.”

I have a feeling he’s gonna be quiet from now on…

Kudos for creativity.

