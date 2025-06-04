Their Sister Refused To Groom Her Cat Properly, So They Intervened And Were Blamed For Overstepping

People often disagree on what responsible pet care looks like.

So when one person grew concerned by their sister’s cat’s matted fur, they decided to do something about it themselves — until their sister made a huge scene about it.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for dematting my sister’s cat? I recently noticed my sister’s cat was very matted on his back. I let her know about it last month, but nothing was done about it.

Because their sister refused to take action, they figured it was up to them.

I ended up buying a de-matter for him and de-matting him. It wasn’t fun for him, and yes, I was pulling his hair. She asked me not to do it because she was going to just use scissors on his hair. I waited a couple of days for her to do it, and she didn’t.

They tried their best to do this in the most humane way possible.

So I just dematted him. I tried to do it as fast as I could, and yes, I was pulling his hair, but I got rid of all the matts. And then I gave him a bunch of fresh catnip after, and he watched birds out the window. I left him alone. I let her know I removed the matts. She asked if it pulled his hair and hurt, and I said yes, some.

But still, their sister freaked out when she found out.

She started flipping out on me and wouldn’t leave me alone. She told me to never do that again. I said, “Actually, I’m going to do what I want. Don’t neglect your cat. You do nothing for it. I’m gonna do what I want.”

Their sister denies any wrongdoing by putting off the responsibility for so long.

She said it’s not like the matts were going to kill him and that it’s just like having dreadlocks, and it wasn’t a big deal that he had them. AITA?

This sibling relationship sounds just about as tangled as the cat’s hair.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Their sister’s comparison wasn’t exactly an apt one.

Turns out, mats are a big deal!

This commenter finds the sister squarely to blame here.

This particular matting got so bad that the cat really needed professional help for it.

By intervening, they only did what they thought was best for the cat.

Their sister definitely won’t be winning any Pet Owner of the Year awards anytime soon.

