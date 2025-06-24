Son Confided In Them About A Crush He Had, But When Mom Went And Told The Girl That Evening, The Dad Said She Was A Jerk

There are few things sweeter (or potentially more painful) than a first crush.

What would you do if your son revealed his crush to you and said that he doesn’t want anyone to know, and then his mom went and told the girl that evening?

That is what happened in this story, so Dad called Mom a jerk, and now she is upset.

AITA for calling my wife a jerk for telling our son’s crush that our son likes her in front of his friends ? I (37m) have 3 kids (14m) (11f) (8f) with my wife (37f). Our son, who we’ll call Sonny, is in grade 9. My wife has asking him if he has a crush on this grade 10 girl, “Tina” (15f), who he’s been hanging out with. Sonny said it’s not her who he likes, it’s a different girl. A 9th grader who we’ll call Chris (14f).

My wife asked Sonny if Chris knows. He said no and that’s it a secret. My wife asked why. He said his friends will make fun of him. My wife asked why. He said it’s because Chris the heaviest girl in their grade, she has terrible skin, and she’s a tomboy. One Saturday, Sonny had friends over. It was Sonny plus 5 other boys, with Chris, Tina, and another girl.

At one point, my wife just walks into the living and she tells Chris that Sonny has a huge crush on her. It was so uncomfortable after that. Chris got up, and just walked out of the house. The kids barely said everything and they left earlier than expected. Sonny didn’t say anything to me or his mom, but he made sure to slam every door he used. Later that night, in bed, I called my wife a jerk.

She said she was trying to prevent our son from becoming a bully. I told her there was a better way, then she asked what if one of our daughters were in Chris’s position. Then she asked, if we went to same high school, would I hide my feelings for her. She ended sleeping in the guest bedroom. AITA?

