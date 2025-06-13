Parents Used To Alternate Days Off When The Kids Were Sick To Avoid Missing Too Much Work, But Then HR Made Them Stop

When both parents work, it is sometimes necessary to stay home when the kids are sick and can’t go to daycare.

What would you do if your employer didn’t like the way you handled having to stay home sick, so they made you change it up?

That is what happened to the dad in this story, but when he followed the new policy from HR, it made his manager upset because things weren’t running smoothly.

Check it out.

HR doesn’t want to deal with too many “child sick pay” requests … no problem! My wife and I are both working and meanwhile our two kids are in day care, if they are not sick.

This seems like a great arrangement.

Our agreement was that if a child is sick, one stays home the first day, the other one the next day and so on until the child is fit again or one of us catches it too. On the one hand that way care work is split evenly amongst us, and on the other hand nobody misses suddenly work for an extended time. We are entitled to 30 days of “child sick pay” per child and per parent. It doesn’t cover everything but IIRC about 85-90%. Because we are alternating each day we get one doctor’s notice per day and split them accordingly among us; instead of one notice for a week, we would have five which we submit to our employers and health insurance to deal with each other and get paid.

HR really should have talked to her husband before doing this.

HR (coincidentally the wife of my manager) told me that it is too much hassle to deal with a few papers instead of a single one, and that one of us should stay at home, implying my wife, as it’s sadly still pretty normal for the mother to deal with care work. We did comply, but I will take my paid child sick days until I run out and then my wife will start to cover it.

Just following the rules, boss.

Since then our children were sick twice and I stayed home the whole time (3 day and a week). My manager asked why I wasn’t coming in as I used to and that some orders nearly missed their deadlines. I said HR (his wife 😇) wanted it that way, and I still have around 50 days of child sick pay left. I really enjoyed the look on his face. Before anyone assumes anything: My employer is great, and I have a good relationship with my manager and the owner.

That is a very generous sick policy, and HR should have talked to the manager before trying to switch things up.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think of this.

This sounds amazing.

LOL, exactly right.

Yeah, this would be pretty nice.

This person doesn’t like the assumption of care going to mom’s.

Dads can do it, but it is more common for moms.

HR causes more problems than it fixes in many cases.

This HR rep should have talked to her husband before making changes to a policy that was working well for everyone.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.